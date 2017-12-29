Woman gets 22 years in Ohio prison for killing daughter

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - A woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter in a fit of anger has been sentenced to 22 years in an Ohio prison.
Thirty-year-old Ming Ming Chen was charged with murder, but prosecutors changed that to involuntary manslaughter under a plea deal. Chen also pleaded guilty Friday to evidence-tampering, corpse abuse, child endangerment and obstructing justice.
Her attorney says Chen lived in a violent household but takes responsibility for the death of Ashley Zhao. The girl's body was found hidden in the family's North Canton restaurant after she was reported missing in January.
Authorities say Chen repeatedly hit the girl and that Chen's husband helped to hide the body.
Chen's husband earlier pleaded guilty to charges including obstructing justice and corpse abuse.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
