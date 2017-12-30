Crews respond to deadly Silverton house fire - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Crews respond to deadly Silverton house fire

SILVERTON, OH (FOX19) -

Crews responded to a deadly house fire overnight in Silverton.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. on the 6500 block of Stoll Lane.

Firefighters found the homeowner in the basement.

They also said there were hoarding conditions in the house, which made entry difficult.

