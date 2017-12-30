VIDEO: Disney visitor yells 'lock him up' at Trump robot in Hall of Presidents

This undated video screen shot provided by Walt Disney World shows an animatronic figure of Donald Trump, center front, at the Hall of Presidents attraction at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. (Walt Disney World via AP)

(RNN) - A protester interrupted the Hall of Presidents show at Disney World to chant "lock him up" at the animatronic version of President Donald Trump.

Jay Malsky posted video to Twitter of his protest. Earlier he had jokingly tweeted for suggestions of what to throw at the robotic incarnation of the president.

He posted the video and said, "I protested @realDonaldTrump at the #hallofpresidents cuz I'll never get this close in person probs. #lockhimup."

The phrase "lock him up" has become a rallying cry for anti-Trump activists due to the investigation into his campaign's connections with Russia. It was appropriated from the "lock her up" chant Trump supporters repeatedly yelled during his rallies about Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

The video shows the Hall of Presidents show listing the presidents in order before giving the intro for Trump saying, "And now we come to the present. Once again, we place our trust in the idea of a president as we have from the beginning."

Words from an animatronic George Washington then describe the honor of being president. But once the Trump robot starts speaking the words of the oath, Malsky begins yelling, "Lock him up."

The video runs for another minute with Malsky chanting through the entire video while the show continues in the background. Other visitors can be heard yelling at Malsky to stop, but it's difficult to determine what they said.

A separate video posted to YouTube shows another park guest yelling at Malsky, "it's not real."

During a brief interval, a Disney worker is heard making an announcement to "please remain seated for the remainder of the show" but Malsky resumes his chant.

Malsky commented he was eventually stopped by Disney World security.

But it didn't stop there.

Since posting the video, Malsky has been active on Twitter responding to critics and reveling in the backlash from conservatives.

One reply said, "I can't imagine how scared and confused some of the children were."

Malsky replied with, "Probably more scared than the children being taken away from their parents due to @realDonaldTrump's inhumane immigration policies. Or more scared than a trans kid who fears getting murdered for being who they are. Or a sick child who has just lost access to healthcare."

He also posted a link to an article on the conservative Daily Caller calling him the "saddest man in America" and celebrated the criticism saying, "you idiots have no idea how happy you've made me."

Malsky also said it was a "big compliment" that pro-Trump Fox News host Sean Hannity reposted an article from his website and called Malsky a "deranged liberal" who "terrifies children."

It is not clear from the video what reaction any children present may have been.

Trump was added to the Disney attraction Dec. 19, and Trump himself recorded the audio played during the show.

