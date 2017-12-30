U.S. Marshals ask for tips on whereabouts of Kenton County man

Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.Full Story >
Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.Full Story >
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.Full Story >
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.Full Story >
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.Full Story >
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.Full Story >
Since posting the video, the heckler has been active on Twitter responding to critics and reveling in the backlash from conservatives.Full Story >
Since posting the video, the heckler has been active on Twitter responding to critics and reveling in the backlash from conservatives.Full Story >
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.Full Story >
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.Full Story >