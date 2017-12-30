180 days behind bars for probation officer indicted on sex charge

A former Brown County chief probation officer will have to spend some time behind bars after pleading guilty to sexual imposition and obstructing official business.

Dale Anderson pleaded guilty to having sex with a woman that he was supposed to be watching while serving her probation.

On Friday, a judge ordered Anderson to spend 180 days in prison. Anderson will also have to register as a sex offender, perform 240 hours of community service, and be assessed for counseling.

