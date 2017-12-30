The first Supermoon of 2018 to fall on New Year's Day - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

The first Supermoon of 2018 to fall on New Year's Day

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The new year is expected to start with a stunning lunar display.

NASA says the first Supermoon of 2018 will happen on New Year's Day (the evening of Jan. 1).

That means a full moon will happen at the same time the moon's path passes closest to Earth.

