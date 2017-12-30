Zoo asks commissioners for property tax increase to keep up oper - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Zoo asks commissioners for property tax increase to keep up operations

The Cincinnati Zoo is asking for more money to keep up operations.

On Friday, zoo officials asked Hamilton County commissioners to put a property tax increase on the May primary ballot. The increase would generate about $2 million more dollars for the zoo.

Right now the owner of a $100,000 house pays $10.07 annually for the zoo. This would cost property owners an additional $6 per $100,000 of property value.

It would be the first property tax increase for the zoo in a decade.

