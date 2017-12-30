Police say 2 dogs maul Ohio man trying to protect own dog

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say two dogs seriously mauled an Ohio man trying to protect his own dog from an attack.
The assault happened in Dayton about 10 p.m. Friday. The Dayton Daily News reports that police later euthanized the two attacking dogs.
The paper says victim William Talbott is in serious condition at Miami Valley Hospital and that his dog, named Loki, ran away during the attack and has not been found.
Authorities say the dogs attacked Loki and then turned on Talbott when he tried to protect his dog.
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com
