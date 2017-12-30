Death of man investigated after Ohio police pursuit, crash

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) - Ohio authorities are investigating the death of a man whose car crashed following a police pursuit.
The Newark Advocate reports an autopsy was planned Saturday by the Licking County Coroner's Office.
Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp tells the paper that police in Hebron in central Ohio began chasing a car early Friday morning.
The sheriff says the chase ended with the car up against a house and sitting atop a gas meter.
The sheriff says the driver suffered a medical emergency of some kind and died later at a hospital.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.
Information from: The Advocate, http://www.newarkadvocate.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
