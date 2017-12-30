Cincinnati police search for person they believe used counterfei - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Cincinnati police search for person they believe used counterfeit money in Oakley

Cincinnati police are investigating several cases of counterfeit money used by someone in the Oakley area.

Authorities believe the person in the photo associated with this story is involved. It is a screenshot from security footage.

Those with information about this person are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

