End-of-year cold, snow continues to affects much of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A blast of cold and snow continues to affect much of Ohio as the new year approaches.
The city of Cleveland said Saturday it will keep four recreation centers open as warming centers for the next 48 hours, then reevaluate conditions Monday.
Those centers are open 24 hours a day, while all recreation centers are available as warming locations during regular operating hours.
In Cincinnati, the city Public Services Department said drivers on 75 trucks were working 12-hour shifts to keep roads clear.
State regulators meanwhile are allowing commercial truck drivers transporting heating oil and propane within the state an 11-day break from requirements governing how many hours they can be on the road per day.
Single digit temperatures are forecast for Sunday and below zero readings Monday.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
