Judge: Woman unfit to care for horse after DUI while riding

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) - A Florida judge says a sheriff's office must retain custody of a horse whose owner was charged with drunken driving while riding the animal.
In a report by The Ledger , Polk County Judge Sharon Franklin said 53-year-old Donna Byrne was unfit to care for the horse. Franklin also said Byrne must complete treatment for alcohol addiction.
Byrne was arrested Nov. 2 after riding her horse down a highway. Police said her blood-alcohol level twice Florida's legal limit.
Byrne's attorney, Craig Whisenhunt, says he will revisit the custody issue at a Jan. 11 hearing regarding additional pending charges of disorderly intoxication, animal endangerment and culpable negligence.
Whisenhunt questions whether the charges applied to Byrne, saying she had not been disorderly and was a pedestrian under the law.
___
Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The dog has been through a lot. Authorities believe he was hit by a car, then frozen to the ground, yet somehow he survived.Full Story >
The dog has been through a lot. Authorities believe he was hit by a car, then frozen to the ground, yet somehow he survived.Full Story >
Jonathan Anstey with Sledcore Outdoor Adventure & Lifestyle was out snowmobiling in the backcountry near Deer Lake when he saw a moose buried up to his neck in snow.Full Story >
Jonathan Anstey with Sledcore Outdoor Adventure & Lifestyle was out snowmobiling in the backcountry near Deer Lake when he saw a moose buried up to his neck in snow.Full Story >
Officers rescued 17 chickens after their cage fell from the back of a truck onto the highway.Full Story >
Officers rescued 17 chickens after their cage fell from the back of a truck onto the highway.Full Story >
Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weatherFull Story >
Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weatherFull Story >
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranFull Story >
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranFull Story >
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranFull Story >
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranFull Story >
New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowdsFull Story >
New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowdsFull Story >
The Golden state of California is now a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuanaFull Story >
The Golden state of California is now a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuanaFull Story >
Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety pushFull Story >
Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety pushFull Story >
Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabisFull Story >
Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabisFull Story >
Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last yearFull Story >
Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last yearFull Story >
Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight securityFull Story >
Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight securityFull Story >
The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.Full Story >
The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.Full Story >