Cleveland officer injured after cruiser struck by driver

CLEVELAND (AP) - Police in Cleveland say an officer was injured when his cruiser was struck by a drunken driver in an early morning accident.
Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia (chahch) says the accident happened on the east side of the city about 5 a.m.
The driver initially left the scene but was taken into custody later. The officer was treated at University Hospitals for back and neck injuries.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
