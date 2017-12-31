Powerball jackpot grows to $440 million

Ticket sales pushed the estimated Powerball jackpot to $440million for Saturday night's drawing. (Source: Multi-State Lottery Association/CNN)

(CNN) Winning the lottery would be a great way to ring in 2018, and it seems like a lot of people were feeling lucky.Ticket sales pushed the estimated Powerball jackpot to $390.1 million for Saturday night’s drawing.

And now, the jackpot is up to $440 million.

There were several smaller prize winners. The winning numbers are 28-36-41-51-58 and a Powerball of 24.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday.

The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.

Friday's Mega Millions drawing also had no big winner and is now up to $343 million. The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday.

