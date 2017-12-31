Part of Montgomery Road closed - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Part of Montgomery Road closed

MONTGOMERY, OH (FOX19) -

Montgomery Road in both directions at Ronald Reagan Highway is closed Sunday because of an early morning accident.  Police say a vehicle crashed into a utility pole and power lines are down over the roadway.  Duke Energy is working to clean up the area.  Workers expect the effort to last all day.  Police are asking drivers to use I-71 as an alternate route.  Access to Ronald Reagan Highway from southbound Montgomery Road is closed.  Access to Ronald Reagan Highway from northbound Montgomery Road is allowed.

