Ohio state agency releases grants to combat homelessness

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Development Services Agency is providing grants around the state to support homelessness prevention and emergency shelters.
According to the agency, Montgomery County will receive the most grant money with more than $1.2 million going toward two county entities for homelessness crisis response. More than $25.8 million in total will be given to support homeless people in Ohio looking for temporary shelters and permanent housing.
Approximately 39,000 Ohioans will be assisted through the program, with funds coming from the Ohio Housing Trust Fund and the Federal Emergency Solutions Grant program.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A six-month old child has succumbed to her injuries suffered in a vehicle accident that occurred in Winton Hills Thursday night.Full Story >
A six-month old child has succumbed to her injuries suffered in a vehicle accident that occurred in Winton Hills Thursday night.Full Story >
New Year's Day will bitter cold with morning temperatures barely above zero, making it the coldest January 1 in the last 41 years in the Tri-State area.Full Story >
New Year's Day will bitter cold with morning temperatures barely above zero, making it the coldest January 1 in the last 41 years in the Tri-State area.Full Story >
Montgomery Road in both directions at Ronald Reagan Highway is closed Sunday because of an early morning accident. Police say a vehicle crashed into a utility pole and power lines are down over the roadway.Full Story >
Montgomery Road in both directions at Ronald Reagan Highway is closed Sunday because of an early morning accident. Police say a vehicle crashed into a utility pole and power lines are down over the roadway.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating several cases of counterfeit money used by someone in the Oakley area.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating several cases of counterfeit money used by someone in the Oakley area.Full Story >
An Indiana University law professor says it's time for Indiana to change a state statute that keeps sexual harassment victims from having their day in court, including a provision that requires an employer to...Full Story >
An Indiana University law professor says it's time for Indiana to change a state statute that keeps sexual harassment victims from having their day in court, including a provision that requires an employer to give...Full Story >