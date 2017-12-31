Ohio town replaces New Year's walleye with a high-tech fish

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio town along Lake Erie that celebrates New Year's Eve with an annual walleye drop will ring in 2018 with a new high-tech fish.

Organizers in Port Clinton say the 600-pound walleye made of fiberglass will have LED lights that can show off a variety of effects.

The designer of the new walleye tells The Blade newspaper in Toledo it also has an expandable control system that can accommodate new technologies in the future.

The quirky event where organizers lower the big fish from a three-story-tall crane first began in 1996. It has become a tradition in the city east of Toledo.

A few years ago, the walleye drop got air time on CBS' "Late Show with David Letterman."

