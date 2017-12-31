Ohio minimum wage set to rise by 15 cents an hour in 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's hourly minimum wage is about to rise again, with the rate going up by 15 cents an hour Monday from $8.15 to $8.30.
Workers who receive tips will get a wage increase from $4.08 an hour to $4.15.
Policy Matters Ohio, a liberal leaning think tank, estimates 150,000 Ohio workers will benefit from the increase. The organization also says nearly 500,000 workers earning slightly more than the minimum wage could also receive boosts in 2018 as employers adjust their pay rates.
A Policy Matters Ohio researcher tells Cleveland.com that the wage hikes will help boost the state's economy.
Ohio is one of 18 states raising the minimum wage in 2018. The federal wage rate of $7.25 an hour will remain in effect next year.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
