Indiana's longest footpath gets new trailhead for hikers

BORDEN, Ind. (AP) - Indiana's longest footpath has a new trailhead that hikers can use to access the 58-mile-long southern Indiana trail.

The Knobstone Trail's new, permanent trailhead at the Deam Lake State Recreation Area replaces a temporary trailhead near the site's dam.

The new trailhead was built by volunteers and abuts the recreation area's Buzzard Roost shelter house parking lot.

Deam Lake assistant property manager Derek Spanton says the trailhead will act as the trail's "southern gate" and make it easier for visitors to explore the recreation area near the Clark County town of Borden, about 20 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky.

The Knobstone Trail winds through forests, nature preserves, fish and wildlife and state recreation areas. It runs from the Jackson-Washington State Forest and Delaney Park near Salem to Deam Lake.

