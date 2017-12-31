Larger VA clinic to open near Fort Campbell

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A larger medical clinic for veterans is opening in Tennessee in January.
The Leaf-Chronicle reports Tennessee Valley Healthcare System says in a statement that it will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 10 for the Clarksville Community Based Outpatient Clinic. The clinic is projected to serve 4,000 veterans in the area, including some who are currently traveling to Nashville or into Kentucky for care.
Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Director Jennifer Vedral-Baron said demand is growing for VA health care in the area, which is near the sprawling Fort Campbell Army post.
