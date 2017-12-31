New immunizations required for Kentucky students

SHERPERDSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - School officials around the state are encouraging parents to begin preparing for new immunization requirements for school children.
The law takes effect with the 2018-19 school year and requires all students to receive a Hepatitis A vaccine and students 16 and older to get a meningitis booster. Officials told media that it's imperative to start preparing now because the Hepatitis A vaccine is given in two doses that are six months apart.
Lesa Howell, the health coordinator for Bullitt County Schools, says students are required to at least have the first shot to enroll.
Kentucky's new immunization guidelines were adopted before the Hepatitis A outbreak began sweeping the country. About 30 patients have been reported in Kentucky, mostly in Louisville.
