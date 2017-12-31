6-month-old dies from injuries days after Winton Hills crash

Police said six people, three adults and three children, were in the car when it slammed into a tree on Dutch Colony Thursday, Dec. 28. (FOX19 NOW)

A six-month-old child has succumbed to her injuries suffered in a vehicle crash that occurred in Winton Hills Thursday night, according to Cincinnati Police.

The child had been listed in critical condition after Demarkous Martin, 22, lost control of his car and struck a tree on Dutch Colony Drive.

Martin had to be hospitalized with serious injuries along with two other adults, ages 21 and 24, and three children in the rear seat, ages seven, two and six months.

Police said the baby girl, who was not in a car seat, died at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Saturday. The other two children sustained minor injuries and are in stable condition at Children's Hospital.

Authorities said that none of the passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Excessive speed does not appear to be a factor, police said Sunday. Investigators do not know if impairment played a role in incident.

Cincinnati Police are investigating the crash and ask any witnesses to call the traffic unit at 513-352-2514.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.