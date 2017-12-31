Ohio's oldest barbershop to close its doors this weekend

ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's oldest barbershop hung up its clippers this weekend after over 2 centuries in operation.
Ron's Barber Shop in Orrville opened in 1870 and stands as the oldest continuous barbershop in the state. The Wooster Daily Record reports current owner Judy Laurene planned to give the final haircut Saturday to former owner Ron Contini, who owned the business for 43 years.
Jerry Demlow, the owner of Jerry's Cafe next door to the barbershop, purchased the barbershop to expand his restaurant.
Laurene says she tried to donate the building to the local historical society, but the building itself would collapse if it was moved. She will continue cutting hair two days a week at another barbershop.
Information from: The Daily Record, http://www.the-daily-record.com
