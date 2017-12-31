Bengals lose early lead to fall to Ravens, 27-24

Tyler Kroft catches his first touchdown of the day in Cincinnati's 31-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens. (Sam Greene, Cincinnati Enquirer)

The Cincinnati Bengals stun the Baltimore Ravens and knock the Ravens out of the playoffs with a 31-27 win on Sunday.

The Bengals avoid finishing the season with double-digit losses by overcoming a late deficit with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd from quarterback Andy Dalton on fourth down that would've sealed the game for Baltimore.

Cincinnati had squandered a 24-10 lead early in the second quarter when the Ravens seized a late lead to make the game 27-24, but Boyd and Dalton's scoring connection helped will the Bengals to victory.

The Ravens are knocked out of the playoffs after wins by both Buffalo and Tennessee, who will make the playoffs instead.

The Bengals finish the season 7-9.