Bengals knock Ravens out in likely final game for Marvin Lewis

Marvin Lewis may have coached his last game in Cincinnati after the Bengals' 31-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens. (FOX 19 NOW)

The Bengals knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs on Sunday with a game-winning touchdown in the final minute to win it 31-27.

In what was expected to be Marvin Lewis’ final game as the head coach in Cincinnati, he shared a double high-five, a smile and a big hug with Andy Dalton after he completed 49-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd to give the Bengals the go-ahead score with 44 seconds left in the game.

“It was a hell of a finish,” said Lewis. “Very deserving of how hard the guys keep working and grinding. It was good victory. The guys got what they deserved today.”

Marvin Lewis was asked point blank after the game if it will be his final game as the head coach in Cincinnati.

“I don’t know yet,” said Lewis. “We’ll see. I’ll talk with Mike Brown tomorrow. There are decisions to be made.”

Lewis was also asked if he would return to the Bengals if offered an extension.

“It’s more complicated than that,” Lewis said. “I have a lot of great memories here.”

If it is the end, Lewis won his final two games with the Bengals and knocked out two would-be playoff teams in his final two games.

Andy Dalton completed 23 of his 44 passes for 222 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win. Tyler Boyd had a team-high 91 yards receiving and the game-winning touchdown.

Tyler Kroft added 6 catches for 53 yards and 2 touchdowns. Joe Mixon carried it 18 times for 96 yards rushing in the win. A.J. Green finished with 2 catches for 17 yards receiving.

Marvin Lewis is scheduled to meet the media at noon on Monday inside Paul Brown Stadium.

