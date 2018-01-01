2018 starts with record cold in parts of the Midwest

Dangerously low temperatures enveloped eight Midwest states including parts of Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and Nebraska along with nearly all of Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota.Full Story >
New Year's Eve advice: Dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers.Full Story >
A high pressure system of arctic origin will continue to promote dry and uncomfortably, if not dangerously, cold weather Tuesday. Wednesday will feature a chance of mixed precipitation or snow as an offshore low pressure system introduces Atlantic moisture into the established cold air.Full Story >
Dangerously low temperatures enveloped eight Midwest states including parts of Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and Nebraska along with nearly all of Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota.Full Story >
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning carFull Story >
Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aidFull Story >
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.Full Story >
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new lifeFull Story >
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditchFull Story >
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamiteFull Story >
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetFull Story >
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaFull Story >
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseFull Story >
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018Full Story >
