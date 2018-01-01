Q&A: What's happening with Iran's ongoing protests?

The group, U Can Speak For Me, is putting out the faces of Cincinnati's unsolved murders in hopes of receiving some answers for the families still searching for justice.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are investigating after they said one person was killed in a shooting in the West End Monday night.Full Story >
New Year's Day will bitter cold with morning temperatures barely above zero, making it the coldest January 1 in the last 41 years in the Tri-State area.Full Story >
Sharonville and Cincinnati Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in a trailer park along Lebanon Road early Monday morning.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police said they were investigating a "serious" crash Monday afternoon that left four adults and a child hurt.Full Story >
Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning carFull Story >
Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aidFull Story >
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.Full Story >
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new lifeFull Story >
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditchFull Story >
Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamiteFull Story >
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetFull Story >
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaFull Story >
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseFull Story >
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018Full Story >
