Crews deal with ice after water main break

Police determined Emily’s mom had been dead in their apartment for nearly 24 hours before the girl was found. The little girl had been wandering barefoot in a park across the street. She told the stranger who found her that her mom was lying on the floor, sleeping.Full Story >
Police determined Emily’s mom had been dead in their apartment for nearly 24 hours before the girl was found. The little girl had been wandering barefoot in a park across the street. She told the stranger who found her that her mom was lying on the floor, sleeping.Full Story >
The boy’s grandparents say he has been abused in the past, and he twice suffered burns in his mother’s custody, according to court documents.Full Story >
The boy’s grandparents say he has been abused in the past, and he twice suffered burns in his mother’s custody, according to court documents.Full Story >
Resolve to shop smarter in 2018.Full Story >
Resolve to shop smarter in 2018.Full Story >
Two police officers were shot in Dyer County on Monday morning, according to Dyer County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
Two police officers were shot in Dyer County on Monday morning, according to Dyer County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
Nadine Nepper kept busy this holiday season, making sure everything in the house was perfect for her daughter's return from college. Julia Nepper is 23 years old and just earned a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin.Full Story >
Nadine Nepper kept busy this holiday season, making sure everything in the house was perfect for her daughter's return from college. Julia Nepper is 23 years old and just earned a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin.Full Story >