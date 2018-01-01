Crews deal with ice after water main break

A water main break resulted in an icy road early Monday morning in Silverton.

It happened in the 3800 block of Gardner Avenue, near Sagamore Drive.

Officials said the water was shooting 30 feet into the air. It froze on some power lines, but did not cause any outages.

Crews were working to make repairs then to salt the icy street.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.