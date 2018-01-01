Part of Clifton Avenue closed due to black ice

A portion of Clifton Avenue was closed after ice resulted in a crash Monday morning.

It happened in the 4100 block shortly before 8 a.m.

Officials said a woman was driving down the hill, hit black ice and lost control, striking a pole.

Firefighters had to extricate her from the vehicle because her legs were trapped.

Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

No word on when Clifton Avenue could reopen.

