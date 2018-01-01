Maslow's Army honors Kenneth Martin

In honor of a man who passed away in the last week of 2017, a group that supported him is helping others.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is still working to determine why Kenneth Martin died, while Maslow's Army works to keep his memory alive.

Martin was found dead on a bench in Cincinnati Tuesday morning in frigid temperatures.

"I really considered him a member of the family, really good friend," said Maslow's Army Co-Founder Susan Landis. "He was just amazing."

Martin, who struggled with homelessness, volunteered with the organization for quite some time, giving back, instead of giving up.

"Martin was the first one to show up and the last one to leave, and if you ever said 'OK Ken can I step in, do you want to take a break,' you know, he wouldn't do it," said Maslow's Army President/Co-Founder Samuel Landis.

While the group tries to cope with the loss, they're continuing their mission of helping others.

Now, in Martin's honor.

On Sundays, Maslow's Army is at Fountain Square, reaching out with socks, shirts, underwear, gloves, coats, food and sleeping bags.

In the future, the organization hopes to open a daytime shelter, a place for folks to go in the middle of the day.

Until then, the founders say they'll keep fighting to make a difference, not for themselves, but for the people who truly need it, like Kenneth Martin.

Go here for more information on Maslow's Army.

On January 28, Maslow's Army will have a memorial for Kenneth Martin. They'll start with the normal Sunday outreach at Fountain Square.

Then, the group will light candles there and will march to Prince of Peace Church for a viewing and service.

The coroner hasn't released Martin's cause of death.

