Ohio offers new job-readiness seal for high school diplomas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio will use a new seal on high school diplomas to recognize students who demonstrate certain workplace characteristics that aren't explicitly reflected in their grades, such as reliability, leadership and a commitment to being drug-free.
Ohio employers helped identify 15 skills required for the OhioMeansJobs-Readiness Seal. Student can qualify if mentors from school, work or the community validate that they have demonstrated all those skills. The list includes creativity, problem-solving, punctuality, effective teamwork and communication, familiarity with digital technology and an ability to learn from diverse people.
State officials say the seal helps students show their job-readiness to colleges and potential employers.
For the class of 2018 only, the seal also will count toward the requirements of an alternative pathway for students to earn a diploma.
