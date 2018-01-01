One person hurt in Roselawn fire

One person was injured following a fire at a Roselawn apartment building.

It happened around 4 a.m. Monday in the 7700 block of Greenland Place.

Crews arrived to find a fire in one of the units of a building that houses the elderly.

Officials said the flames were quickly extinguished and contained to the unit where the fire started.

The apartment's occupant was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with minor injuries.

All other tenants were advised to shelter in place.

Officials said the fire was caused by grease left on the stove.

Smoke detectors did not go off, according to firefighters.

Damage is estimated at $15,000.

