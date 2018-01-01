Lewis, Bengals have "mutual interest" in return

No decision has been made on Marvin Lewis' future after his meeting with team president and owner Mike Brown on Monday morning.

Lewis would not reveal a timetable as to when a decision will be made, but said there is mutual interest on both sides to return for a 16th season. Lewis said his discussion with Mike Brown did not include any talks about a contract.

“We haven’t talked about a deal or anything that way,” said Lewis. “We discussed the football team. We just talked about the football team. We didn’t talk about ‘Marvin’ or anything else other than the football team.”

Lewis' contract is up after a 7-9 season and a second straight year with a losing record. Lewis said in Baltimore he would like to return to the team as the head coach if offered a contract, but stated "it's more complicated than that."

“The one thing we’ve been consistent on, since I began here, is staying on the same page. There’s a direction that the owner wants to have. There’s a direction that I have to – he’s hired me to do a job and we have to make sure we stay aligned in that and if his direction is different than my direction that it’s probably not good.”

Lewis said he is not interested in a front office job with the Bengals and hasn’t looked at other head coaching jobs around the NFL.

This leaves the entire Bengals coaching staff in limbo as the contracts of every assistant coach are ending as well.

