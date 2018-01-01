New program offers assistance to military women

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A new program to help female soldiers is on the way to the Fort Campbell area.
The Kentucky New Era reports Women Elevated will celebrate the opening of a facility in Clarksville, Tennessee on Jan. 12. The program will provide services in Clarksville and in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, to current and former military women.
Tangi Smith, an Army veteran who started Women Elevated, says the nonprofit organization will offer services that include hot meals, laundry facilities, temporary housing, job placement and classes in resume-building and credit-score building.
Smith says the goal is to prevent crisis situations such as homelessness and job loss.
Information from: Kentucky New Era, http://www.kentuckynewera.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
New Year's Day will bitter cold with morning temperatures barely above zero, making it the coldest January 1 in the last 41 years in the Tri-State area.Full Story >
New Year's Day will bitter cold with morning temperatures barely above zero, making it the coldest January 1 in the last 41 years in the Tri-State area.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police said they were investigating a "serious" crash Monday afternoon that left four adults and a child hurt.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police said they were investigating a "serious" crash Monday afternoon that left four adults and a child hurt.Full Story >
Sharonville and Cincinnati Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in a trailer park along Lebanon Road early Monday morning.Full Story >
Sharonville and Cincinnati Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in a trailer park along Lebanon Road early Monday morning.Full Story >
Indiana authorities are being required under a new state law to collect a DNA sample from those who are arrested for a felony crime.Full Story >
Indiana authorities are being required under a new state law to collect a DNA sample from those who are arrested for a felony crime.Full Story >
A new program to help female soldiers is on the way to the Fort Campbell area.Full Story >
A new program to help female soldiers is on the way to the Fort Campbell area.Full Story >