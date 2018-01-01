Bengals 2018 opponents announced

The Cincinnati Bengals now know who they'll be playing in the new year.

Here's the full list of their 2018 opponents:

Home

Denver Broncos

Oakland Raiders

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Miami Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

Away

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Indianapolis Colts

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.