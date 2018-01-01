Court to review lethal drug records Ohio wants to shield

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Justices on the Ohio Supreme Court will privately review records about lethal drugs the state prison system wants shielded from public view as part of an open records dispute.

At issue is a law firm's request for multiple records about Ohio's lethal injection drugs and whether a secrecy law prohibits their release.

The high court on Dec. 29 ordered the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction to provide the records for justices to review within 10 days.

Among the disputed documents are any containing the names of companies that made the drugs Ohio currently has and when the drugs expire.

Two drug makers who produce the types of drugs used by Ohio have joined a lawsuit requesting the information be released.

