4-year-old suffers serious injuries in Winton Road crash

Cincinnati Police said they were investigating a "serious" crash Monday afternoon that left four adults and a child hurt.

It happened on Winton Road and Dutch Colony Drive around 1:30 p.m.

A total of four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police at the scene said two cars were drag racing northbound on Winton Road.

One of the drivers tried to go around a black Ford, knocking it into the southbound lanes, where collided with another vehicle traveling southbound.

The Ford flipped over a rail.

The man driving, as well as a 4-year-old child, were injured and taken to hospitals. Police said the child was "seriously injured."

The drivers of the other three vehicles were also transported to area hospitals.

Winton was closed in both directions from North Bend to Kings Run.

Winton Road at Dutch Colony Serious AA - Winton is completely closed in both directions between N. Bend and Kings Run. — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) January 1, 2018

