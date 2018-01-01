Man killed loading road salt at Kentucky facility identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A coroner's office has identified a Kentucky worker who was killed while loading road salt into a maintenance facility.
The Jefferson County coroner's office tells media outlets that 52-year-old Trent Haines of Louisville died from blunt force injuries last Wednesday. The death has been ruled an accident.
Louisville Public Works spokesman Harold Adams said Haines and another worker were loading salt on a dome conveyor at a road maintenance facility when they got caught up in a machine.
Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the second worker's injuries were not expected to be life-threatening.
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident.
