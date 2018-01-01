Want to cut calories? 'Skinny' wines slightly lighter

You could save anywhere from 20 to 40 calories on a typical glass, so where do the calorie savings come from? (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - If you're a calorie-conscious wine lover, you've probably stumbled upon "skinny" wines.

They claim to provide the same delicious beverage without all those pesky calories, but are the calorie savings worth the compromise?

Flavor, aroma and balance matter when choosing a glass of wine, but if you're on a diet, calorie content might be on your mind.

There are about 120 calories in a glass of white table wine, but depending on the variety, "skinny" wines have 15- to 30-percent fewer calories.

It's not sugar. Red wine contains less than a gram of sugar per glass; white wine has about 1-and-a-half grams in every glass.

Winemakers looking to control calories tend to lower the alcohol content, insisting the process maintains flavor, aroma and feel of a full-alcohol wine.

Wine experts said the calorie savings from "skinny" wine is negligible, suggesting you savor every sip and tally up calories elsewhere.

