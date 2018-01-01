Ohio offers new job-readiness seal for high school diplomas

A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.Full Story >
A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.Full Story >
Costa Rican officials are investigating what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers to crash in a wooded area in the country's northwest soon after takeover, killing everyone on board.Full Story >
Costa Rican officials are investigating what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers to crash in a wooded area in the country's northwest soon after takeover, killing everyone on board.Full Story >
The boy’s grandparents say he has been abused in the past, and he twice suffered burns in his mother’s custody, according to court documents.Full Story >
The boy’s grandparents say he has been abused in the past, and he twice suffered burns in his mother’s custody, according to court documents.Full Story >
Police determined Emily’s mom had been dead in their apartment for nearly 24 hours before the girl was found. The little girl had been wandering barefoot in a park across the street. She told the stranger who found her that her mom was lying on the floor, sleeping.Full Story >
Police determined Emily’s mom had been dead in their apartment for nearly 24 hours before the girl was found. The little girl had been wandering barefoot in a park across the street. She told the stranger who found her that her mom was lying on the floor, sleeping.Full Story >
At 7:31 p.m. deputies responded to D.L. Jefferson Lane in reference to a man trying to force himself inside a home. The owner of the home, Ella Ellzey, called 911 and told dispatchers that Michael Bloomer, her ex-boyfriend, was trying to kick her door in.Full Story >
At 7:31 p.m. deputies responded to D.L. Jefferson Lane in reference to a man trying to force himself inside a home. The owner of the home, Ella Ellzey, called 911 and told dispatchers that Michael Bloomer, her ex-boyfriend, was trying to kick her door in.Full Story >