Police investigating 'suspicious' death of woman in Sharonville

Sharonville and Cincinnati Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in a trailer park along Lebanon Road early Monday morning.

According to police, the woman's body was found behind a dumpster and said her death is suspicious.

Police said the victim is 38-year-old Lee Ann Smothers. Her husband, 38-year-old Brian Smothers, was found in Kentucky and was taken in for questioning, they said.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to safety in the area.

Her cause of death has not been released.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact police at 513-563-1147.

