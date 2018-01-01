Brave souls make annual New Year's plunge into Ohio river

WATERVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Several people have repeated an annual New Year's Day tradition by plunging into Ohio's Maumee River near Toledo.
The Blade reports temperatures hovered around 10 degrees Monday, much colder than last year.
First-time participants Christy Frank and Jackie Zoltaszek dressed up as unicorns. Frank told paper that overcoming a fun challenge seemed like a good start to the new year.
The event is held each January 1 in honor of the late Herb Mericle, a Waterville resident who did it for many years at exactly 2:30 p.m.
A planned polar bear plunge in Cleveland was cancelled because ice was too thick on Lake Erie.
WKYC-TV says crews had a hard time digging a hole in the water by Edgewater Park.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
