Police: 1 killed in West End shooting

Cincinnati Police are investigating after they said one person was killed in a shooting in the West End Monday night.

Police said they responded to the report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Colerain Ave. where they found one person shot in the middle of the street.

They were transported to UC Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

There is no information on suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

