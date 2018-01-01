Families of Cincinnati's unsolved murders desperate for answers

The shooting occurred on the final day of a year that saw the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas.Full Story >
The shooting occurred on the final day of a year that saw the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas.Full Story >
A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.Full Story >
A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.Full Story >
Police determined Emily’s mom had been dead in their apartment for nearly 24 hours before the girl was found. The little girl had been wandering barefoot in a park across the street. She told the stranger who found her that her mom was lying on the floor, sleeping.Full Story >
Police determined Emily’s mom had been dead in their apartment for nearly 24 hours before the girl was found. The little girl had been wandering barefoot in a park across the street. She told the stranger who found her that her mom was lying on the floor, sleeping.Full Story >
Nadine Nepper kept busy this holiday season, making sure everything in the house was perfect for her daughter's return from college. Julia Nepper is 23 years old and just earned a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin.Full Story >
Nadine Nepper kept busy this holiday season, making sure everything in the house was perfect for her daughter's return from college. Julia Nepper is 23 years old and just earned a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin.Full Story >
An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We struggled. We did struggle but that's ok. That has made them who they are," says McCaffrey. Raising a child as a single parent is tough. Terri McCaffrey raised four of them, all girls. When Amber, the oldest, got married it was Terri's dream to one day see all o...Full Story >
v\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} o\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} w\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} .shape {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We strFull Story >