Mom said video shows teen 'could have killed' her son, wants charges filed

A Middletown mother wants charges filed against another teen who she said beat her son on video.

The incident was recorded at Sherman Park on Dec. 30, according to a police report.

“He could have killed my son,” said Kenya Taylor, who showed FOX19 NOW the video that was posted to Snapchat.

In the video, you can see a person in a hood talking to her son. Moments later the hooded person punches her son and then continues to hit him while he is on the ground.

Taylor said her son was knocked unconscious and he told her when he awoke he was still getting attacked by the other teen.

FOX19 NOW is not naming the person in the video because he has not been charged.

Taylor said the suspect is 18-years-old and her son is 16.

The police report states her son had messaged a girl and told her he would meet her at Sherman Park. Taylor said her son believed that was the girl, but in fact it was her boyfriend.

When her son arrived at the park she said he was there with three of his friends. As her son was beaten, Taylor said the others just sat there and watched and recorded.

“Nobody stopped him or tried to help him,” she said, “They all should go to jail for it. And then to put it on social media like it’s funny? It’s not funny!"

Police have seen the video and took photographs of the victims face.

Taylor is expected to meet with detectives this week to talk them about charges against the suspect in the video.

