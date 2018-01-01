Mother of murder victim CJ Sandle hoping for answers in 2018

A new year often brings new goals, new plans and new hope, but for a Hamilton mother, 2018 means more of the same. It brings the same heartache and the same grief as she continues to search for her son's killer.

Rebecca Sandle has been waiting for justice since the day her son CJ Sandle was killed, and this New Years Day, she continues to wait for it.

"That person took a huge piece of me that day, so holidays are hard," Rebecca said. "It just doesn't, doesn't get better, and I just keep pleading for somebody to come forward. That person is going to be my hero."

On Jan. 13 2016, Hamilton Police said someone broke into the Sandle family home, walked into CJ's room and shot him while he was sleeping.



Had he survived, he would turn 22-years-old this month.



"Violence, murder, I would classify it as a nightmare," Rebecca said.

Hamilton investigators continue to check for clues and look into leads.



Going into 2018, Rebecca's New Years resolution is the same as it was a year ago.



"My hope is gone that my son can come back. That will never happen, but I have hopes for this year, that someone will at least grant me my wish to bring justice for my son, to give us answers, to give us some sort of closure," Rebecca said.



Even the smallest bit of information, Rebecca said, could give police exactly what they need.



She said if you know something, say something, if not for her or for CJ, for someone else.



"I know that it's probably a scary thing to do, but it's the right thing to do, and unless it's done, it will continue to happen, and someone else will be sitting here telling the same story, and I don't want that," Rebecca said.

On Jan. 13, on the anniversary of CJ's death, Rebecca said there will be another "Random Acts of Kindness Day." They are asking everyone in the community to do something nice for a stranger in CJ's honor.

Rebecca will also be encouraging people to pass around flyers asking for information.



There is a $10,000 reward. If you know something, call Hamilton Police.

The family also has a Justice for CJ Facebook page where they post updates on the case.

