Ohio court to hear big online school's funding case Feb. 13

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court will hear arguments in February over the state's efforts to recoup $60 million from one of the nation's largest online charter schools.
The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow is challenging how officials tallied student logins to determine that the virtual school was overpaid for the 2015-16 school year.
The state says that ECOT didn't sufficiently document student participation to justify its funding and could owe millions more from 2016-17.
The court has scheduled oral arguments in the case for Feb. 13.
The e-school has said it could be forced to close in early 2018, in the middle of the school year, if the court doesn't intervene. ECOT said such a closure would affect almost 12,000 students and eliminate more than 800 jobs.
