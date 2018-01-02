Bail raised to $1 million for driver after teacher dies

CINCINNATI (AP) - Bond has been increased to $1 million for a woman jailed in a hit-and-run accident that led to the death of a longtime Cincinnati Elder High School teacher.
Twenty-three-year-old Kayla Wilson entered a not guilty plea Friday to charges of aggravated vehicular assault and failing to stop after an accident.
Her bond was raised from $750,000, with a court hearing set for Jan. 9 in Hamilton County. A message was left Friday for her attorney.
Seventy-four-year-old Mark Klusman died Dec. 26 from injuries. He was hit Dec. 9 while helping with other volunteers cleaning up leaves and debris along a road.
Klusman was a 1961 graduate of Elder High. He was teaching computer science in his 51st year as a teacher at the all-male Catholic school.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
