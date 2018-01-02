Renovation forces move for peregrine falcons in Ohio capital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The exterior renovation of the tallest building in Ohio's capital city has naturalists hoping peregrine falcons will find a new, temporary roost.
A nest box atop the 41-story Rhodes Tower state office building in downtown Columbus has been moved around the corner to the Riffe (ryf) Center, another government office building.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is hopeful the birds will join other peregrine falcons at the Riffe Center but says there's no guarantee.
Officials also pulled the video feed of the falcons' nest box on the Rhodes Tower, a popular online attraction. The state hopes to reactivate the feed at the Riffe Center.
Authorities say they were concerned falcon parents might harass workers renovating the exterior of the Rhodes Tower in 2018.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
