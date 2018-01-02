Twins born just 18 minutes apart but in different years

Aitana de Jesus and her twin brother Joaquin Ontiveros were born in different years. (Source: KERO/CNN)

DELANO, CA (KERO/CNN) – The last baby of 2017 and the first baby of 2018 born in Kern County, CA, were twins, according to hospital staff.

Mother Maria Espernza Flores Rios is celebrating a rare occurrence after her twin babies were born in two different years.

Rios was originally due on Jan. 27 then had a cesarean section scheduled for Jan. 10.

But at 11:58 p.m. Dec. 31, just two minutes before the new year, Joaquin Ontiveros was born, weighing in at 5 pounds, 9 ounces and 18 inches long.

Doctors say Joaquin’s twin sister, Aitana de Jesus, was slightly breached and had to be delivered via C-section. She was born 18 minutes after her brother at 12:16 a.m. – in the next year.

Aitana weighed in at 4 pounds, 10 ounces and 16 inches long.

"I feel really happy because I just had my two babies,” Rios said in translation.

It was a long night for the sleepy babies and exhausted mom, who has three other girls, ranging in age from six to 18.

But even exhaustion couldn’t keep the loving look off Rios’ face, as hospital staff took a picture of the team who helped deliver the twins.

